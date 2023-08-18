Mukerian: 35 villages submerged after 3 breaches in dhussi bundh

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Mukerian, August 17

About 35 villages of Tanda, Mukerian, Talwara and Dasuya were flooded after three breaches of 70 m to 200 m occurred in the dhussi bundh at Haler Janardhan, Motla and Sanyal villages.

Farm organisations are seeking Rs 70,000 per acre relief

The breaches fall within 3 km of length of the bundh. The level of flood water has dropped by two-three feet in some places, but is spreading to more villages. Most farmers had sown sugarcane in March which was to be harvested in November. The water level is so high at places that the crop has got totally submerged. Farmers have said it was a year-long crop which was to fetch them Rs 1.25 lakh per acre.

Mann placates angry farmers Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann placated residents of Haler Janardhan, Kolian and Motla villages who got agitated and sought a deadline by which the three breaches at the dhussi bundh would be plugged by the district administration. Farmers of Tanda expressed anger over the CM’s security stopping them from meeting him.

Meanwhile, touring the flood-ravaged villages of Tanda and Mukerian, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government would pay a compensation of Rs 6,800 per acre to the flood-hit farmers, who have been able to re-transplant paddy.

Talking to The Tribune at Haler Janardhan village here, the CM said, “There are different norms for releasing compensation depending upon the stage of the crop. I am being told that the crop had not yet ripened at most places, so they need to be compensated accordingly. Paddy has been resown on 2.5 lakh acre area, we shall pay them Rs 6,800 per acre for labour and other costs incurred.” Asked about the compensation amount that had been decided for the farmers who could not resow paddy, he replied, “That will be the next step.”

Various farmer organisations have been seeking Rs 70,000 per acre as compensation from the state government and have announced to hold dharnas outside the houses of AAP MLAs and MPs on August 19 for the delay in relief.

Aboard the boat with an NDRF team, the CM visited Rara and Fateh Kulla villages of Tanda and even met some affected families. He said the government machinery, including a helicopter is at disposal of people in this hour of crisis. He said he was constantly in touch with the BBMB authorities and the HP Government to assess the situation.

As residents of Haler Janardhan, Kolian and Motla villages had got agitated and were seeking a time-frame by which the three breaches at the dhussi bundh would be plugged, Mann chose to go close to them to placate them.

He said, “I assure you that my government will compensate you all even if you have lost a single hen or a goat.” The farmers of Tanda also expressed anger against the CM’s security for not allowing them to meet him. “We just wanted the CM to stay with us for just one night to realise the stress that we are going through”.

The CM was accompanied by Cabinet minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, MLAs Jasbir Singh Raja, Karambir Singh Ghuman and Dr Ravjot Singh along with others.

