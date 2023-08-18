Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

Ravi Dhaliwal
Gurdaspur, August 17
Fear has gripped administration officials and agencies engaged in rescue work as the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain tomorrow in HP following which the situation could turn from bad to worse in this district.
More help needed
Himanshu Aggarwal, DC
Anxiety was writ large on the faces of the officials this morning as news spread that a downpour is expected on August 18 in HP. This means Pong dam officials will have to release more water into the Beas.
Already against yesterday’s figure of 45, the number of villages which are bearing the brunt of the floods has now touched 52 in this district.
DC Himanshu Aggarwal said the Army, NDRF and SDRF had been asked to send more men and equipment to deal with the situation which, experts say, has reached “alarming proportions.”
At certain places the water level had risen to 4-6 feet, giving jitters to the officials. The road leading to the historic Gurdwara Ghallughara Sahib was submerged.
Sources say Army officers are regularly being apprised of the situation. On their part, the officers were keeping a close watch. Government college and the police lines have been designated as the places where people can donate food stocks.
The entire administration camped at Government Senior Secondary School at Naushera throughout the day. Officers was monitoring the water level in the river.
