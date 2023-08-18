Mukerian: Food & shelter, villagers lend helping hand to flood-hit

Tribune News Service

Mukerian, August 17

In times of distress when the houses and fields of about dozens of villagers from Mukerian are submerged in 10-15 feet deep waters for the past two days, Hoshiar Singh Rana of Sallowal village has opened the gates of his palatial house for all of them.

He has arranged several mattresses and pedestal fans so that anyone from the affected villages, including Haler Janardhan, Simbli, Mehtabpur and Sanyal, could come to his house and take shelter.

He has arranged drinking water bottles and also made arrangements for their meals. “It is not only me but also several other families of my village which are preparing meals for the flood-hit villagers. They are bringing cooked food to our place and serving to those who have taken shelter,” said Rana, adding that he was feeling privileged that the Almighty had given him a chance to serve the people.

