 Monsoon fury: Getting infra back on track daunting task : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Monsoon fury: Getting infra back on track daunting task

Monsoon fury: Getting infra back on track daunting task

Local bodies facing shortage of funds to drain out floodwater

Monsoon fury: Getting infra back on track daunting task

A road submerged due to a breach in Ghaggar at Sardulgarh.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 18

As Punjab begins to count its losses incurred during the recent flashfloods, the state government faces the onerous task of getting the infrastructure back on track.

A Colossal loss

  • Besides the loss of 38 human lives and a sizeable number of livestock, hundreds of kilometres of roads have been damaged in the floods
  • Breaches have occurred at the Bist Doab, SYL and Kandi canals, while 63,000 acres of crop area in Sangrur and Fazilka has been damaged

The biggest hurdle, however, is the severe shortage of funds with urban and rural local bodies in flood-affected areas to drain out the floodwaters from several towns and villages, and to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Though the water level of the Ghaggar and the Sutlej, which caused flooding, has come down, in several towns and flood-affected areas of Patiala and Mansa districts, the floodwater, mixed with sewage, continues to stand. This is because of a faulty drainage system and their basin-shaped topography.

Sources in the Local Bodies Department told The Tribune that they had deployed jet-sucking machines and super-suction machines at several places to drain out the floodwaters. However, considering the unprecedented rainfall, it would take time for them to pump out the water, said a senior officer in the department.

The state government has now also started assessing the losses suffered because of the rain. Besides the loss of 38 human lives and a sizeable number of livestock, hundreds of kilometres of roads have been damaged, in addition to breaches being reported in the Bist Doab, SYL and Kandi canals. Over 63,000 acres of crop area in Sangrur and Fazilka has been damaged, while assessment of other 17 flood-affected districts is still to be completed. More than 280 houses have been severely damaged while 645 houses have been partially damaged.

Sources in the Finance Department said in spite of the huge loss suffered by the state, they had received only part payment from the Centre under the Disaster Relief Fund. “Only Rs 218.40 crore has been given to the state by the Centre for disaster relief earlier this month. Earlier this year, they had given Rs 104 crore, due for the previous fiscal. This year, the total dues under disaster relief for Punjab stand at Rs 584.80 crore, including the state’s own contribution of Rs 146 crore. Considering the massive damage to life and property suffered by people in Punjab, the Centre could have released the entire fund now,” rued a senior functionary in the Finance Department.

It is learnt that the total funds for disaster relief available with the state stand at Rs 9,000 crore, with 75 per cent of this fund being given by the Centre and the state government making a contribution of 25 per cent. However, considering the precarious fiscal health of Punjab, these funds are often temporarily withdrawn for meeting other financial exigencies and returned for disaster relief later.

#Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

2
Himachal

1 killed, 10 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla's Mall Road, several shops damaged

3
Haryana

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

4
Nation

Mystery object that washed up on Australian coast could be a piece of Indian rocket: Space experts

5
Nation

Opposition alliance to be called 'INDIA', 11-member coordination committee to be set up

6
Punjab

Woman IAF officer injured after being attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot

7
Ludhiana

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

8
Himachal

Traffic movement stopped on Chandigarh-Manali Highway between Mandi and Pandoh till Wednesday in view of public safety

9
Sports

WFI ad-hoc panel hands direct Asian Games entries to Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat; raises eyebrows

10
Sports

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas

IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation in many areas

Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses

2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara

2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K's Kupwara

The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US

Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...


Cities

View All

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

4 arrested for murder in Indira Colony

Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Knotty affair: Tilted poles, overhead dangling cables deface Sultanwind village

State of amenities: Katra Moti Ram park cries for attention

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in tricity

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in tricity

PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

‘Tainted’ AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

To pay off debt, man takes to peddling, held

Landscaping leaves little breathing space in Zirakpur

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Kejriwal, L-G Saxena meet today to decide on new DERC chairperson

Finally, northern region sees fall in tomato prices

Action sought against restaurants serving ‘beef’

Four arrested for Rs 9 lakh robbery

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Floodwater recedes in Jalandhar, but not people's sufferings

18 years on, deadlock over revenue stamps continues

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Flood aftermath : Farmers begin to replant paddy, several fields still inundated

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation in many areas

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims

Guard beaten to death in Fatehgarh Sahib, two held

Patiala: Foundation Day celebrated