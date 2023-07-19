Monsoon fury: Getting infra back on track daunting task

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 18

As Punjab begins to count its losses incurred during the recent flashfloods, the state government faces the onerous task of getting the infrastructure back on track.

A Colossal loss Besides the loss of 38 human lives and a sizeable number of livestock, hundreds of kilometres of roads have been damaged in the floods

Breaches have occurred at the Bist Doab, SYL and Kandi canals, while 63,000 acres of crop area in Sangrur and Fazilka has been damaged

The biggest hurdle, however, is the severe shortage of funds with urban and rural local bodies in flood-affected areas to drain out the floodwaters from several towns and villages, and to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Though the water level of the Ghaggar and the Sutlej, which caused flooding, has come down, in several towns and flood-affected areas of Patiala and Mansa districts, the floodwater, mixed with sewage, continues to stand. This is because of a faulty drainage system and their basin-shaped topography.

Sources in the Local Bodies Department told The Tribune that they had deployed jet-sucking machines and super-suction machines at several places to drain out the floodwaters. However, considering the unprecedented rainfall, it would take time for them to pump out the water, said a senior officer in the department.

The state government has now also started assessing the losses suffered because of the rain. Besides the loss of 38 human lives and a sizeable number of livestock, hundreds of kilometres of roads have been damaged, in addition to breaches being reported in the Bist Doab, SYL and Kandi canals. Over 63,000 acres of crop area in Sangrur and Fazilka has been damaged, while assessment of other 17 flood-affected districts is still to be completed. More than 280 houses have been severely damaged while 645 houses have been partially damaged.

Sources in the Finance Department said in spite of the huge loss suffered by the state, they had received only part payment from the Centre under the Disaster Relief Fund. “Only Rs 218.40 crore has been given to the state by the Centre for disaster relief earlier this month. Earlier this year, they had given Rs 104 crore, due for the previous fiscal. This year, the total dues under disaster relief for Punjab stand at Rs 584.80 crore, including the state’s own contribution of Rs 146 crore. Considering the massive damage to life and property suffered by people in Punjab, the Centre could have released the entire fund now,” rued a senior functionary in the Finance Department.

It is learnt that the total funds for disaster relief available with the state stand at Rs 9,000 crore, with 75 per cent of this fund being given by the Centre and the state government making a contribution of 25 per cent. However, considering the precarious fiscal health of Punjab, these funds are often temporarily withdrawn for meeting other financial exigencies and returned for disaster relief later.

