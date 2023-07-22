Monsoon fury: Ravaged by floods, industry in Moonak pegs losses at Rs 35 crore

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 21

Floods have caused around Rs 35 crore loss to the industry of Moonak in Sangrur.

Most of the industrial units have been flooded and water has damaged the costly equipment and raw material.

Raw material swept away Water has damaged machines, swept away raw material, finished goods and entered chimneys of brick-kilns

Members of the Sangrur District Industrial Chamber (SDIC), after visiting all flood-affected units of Moonak, have prepared a report and sent it to CM Bhagwant Mann for financial aid.

As per report, the flood water has damaged the Punjab Rice Udyog Samiti, Sharda Rice Mill, the Rice Udyog Samiti, Moonak Fertilizers, Moonak Chemical Industries and Bansal Agro Product Private Limited on the Dehla road.

On the Papda road, flood water has damaged Vardhman Rice Mills, Saraswati Rice Mills, Balaji Food-Processing Industries, Hanuman Rice Mill, Malwa Fertilizers, Indian Phosphate and Carbonate Manufacturing Company, Suraj Fine Chemical Company and three brick kilns. Similarly, flood water has damaged various industrial units on Patran and Surjan Bhaini roads.

“In total, the floods have caused around Rs 35 crore loss to the industry in Moonak. Since most of the industry is small, industrialists could not restart their units without the help of the government and it should compensate adequately to all,” said Bhim Sain Garg, president of Moonak Block of the SDIC.

Apart from damaging costly machines, water has swept away raw material and stocked finished goods. Water has entered chimneys of brick-kilns.

“We have visited all industrial units of Moonak and prepared a report and sent it to the CM. Majority of industrial units have badly been damaged by flood waters. The government should take quick steps to help the industry,” said Ghanshyam Kansal, vice-chairman of the SDIC.

Residents alleged that breaches in the Ghaggar occurred due to lack of repair of weak embankments.

#Monsoon #Sangrur