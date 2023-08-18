 Several Tarn Taran villages under 20-ft water : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Several Tarn Taran villages under 20-ft water

Several Tarn Taran villages under 20-ft water

2.6L cusecs released from Harike | Admn keeps tabs on dhussi bundh along Verowal, Goindwal Sahib

Several Tarn Taran villages under 20-ft water

Volunteers evacuate villagers and their livestock from the mand area in Tarn Taran. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 17

With the release of 2.6 lakh cusecs of water from Harike Headworks today, reports of flooding are emerging from parts of Tarn Taran district. Several villages — Dhunda, Manakdeke, Bhail Dhai Wala, Johal Dhai Wala, Mundapind, Gharka and Karmunwala — are 20-ft under water.

Balbir Singh of Bhail Dhai Wala village said the water had entered the upper areas and crops on more than 15,000 acres had been inundated.

Flooding likely to destroy crops on more than 90,000 acres

Around 40 families residing across the Defence Drain in Muthianwala have taken shelter at the village gurdwara.

Angrej Singh, head sewadar, Gurdwara Gupatsar Sahib, Muthianwala village, said head of the families go back to their houses at night and come back the next morning. “Their livestock is also being taken care of at the gurdwara,” he said.

The teams of the NDRF with the help of the Revenue Department have evacuated 41 families from the Mand area, said Ranjit Mishra, Inspector, NDRF.

Baldeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran, said they were keeping tabs on the dhussi bundh along Verowal, Goindwal Sahib, Sabhra and Muthianwala villages.

