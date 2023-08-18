Two kids drown in flooded field at Dheerowal village in Gurdaspur district

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, August 17

Two children were drowned in the floodwaters at Dheerowal village in Gurdaspur district.

Yesterday evening, Jaskaran Singh (14) and Dilpreet Singh (13) went to see the floodwaters which had accumulated in the fields near their village.

However, when they failed to return, a search operation was launched. The police failed to locate them. However, this morning on the insistence of the parents, the police again swung into action and found the bodies lying in the fields.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal termed the incident unfortunate and urged parents not to let their children go out of their homes until the floodwaters receded.

