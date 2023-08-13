 Monsoon over north India falters in August, with states receiving rain significantly below normal : The Tribune India

Monsoon over north India falters in August, with states receiving rain significantly below normal

The water situation in crucial dams in the region, however, remains comfortable

People walk through the waterlogged road after the overflow of Beas river due to incessant rainfall, in Mandi on Sunday. ANI Photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 13

The monsoon over north India has faltered in August, with the rain received by the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in the first fortnight of the month being significantly below normal.

The shortfall during this month so far has been 62 per cent and 56 per cent respectively in the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana, and by 24 per cent in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, according to information made available by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

From August 1 till the morning of August 13, Punjab received 29.90 mm rain against the long period average of 77.10 mm for this period. Haryana received 29.70 mm against the normal of 76 mm, while Himachal Pradesh received 97.80 mm against the normal of 129.20 mm during the aforementioned period.

Rainfall in these three states during the entire monsoon season since June 1, has however, been above the long period average by 35 per cent in Himachal, 28 per cent in Haryana and 12 per cent in Punjab, according to IMD.

The water situation in crucial dams in the region also remains comfortable. With the combined storage in three reservoirs located in Himachal Pradesh being 26 per cent above normal for this time of the year and by 32 per cent in the sole reservoir in Punjab, according to information released by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The reservoir at Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej in Himachal is filled up to over 80 percent of its total capacity as compared to 55 per cent at this time last year, while the reservoir at Pong Dam on the Beas in Himachal is fill up to 75 per cent as compared to 52 percent last year. The current storage at the reservoir at Thein Dam on the Ravi in Punjab is 84 per cent of its total capacity as compared to 72 per cent last year.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days. IMD has further predicted light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh and over Punjab and Haryana on August 13 and 14, thereby increasing inflows into reservoirs.

According to sources in the Bhakra Beas Management Board that managed the dams in Himachal Pradesh, the inflows and outflows at the reservoirs are being regularly monitored and the situation is being assessed carefully to take any decision to release additional water from the dams.

