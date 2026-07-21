Monsoon session likely from August 3

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session is likely to be held from August 3 to 10. The dates have reportedly been finalised by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and are expected to be approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

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Sources said the CM had begun consultations with various departments to finalise the agenda for the session.

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The key legislative business during the session is expected to be amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

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The proposed changes, suggested by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on June 29 during a meeting of Sikh MLAs at the Akal Takht, are currently under consideration. Though the Jathedar had given the government one month to amend the provisions of the Act to bring them in line with the Sikh code of conduct, the government is expected to seek an extension till the first week of August. Among the other legislative business likely to be taken up during the session is a Bill to replace the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.