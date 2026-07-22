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Home / Punjab / Monsoon session of Punjab Assembly from Aug 3

Monsoon session of Punjab Assembly from Aug 3

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:02 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday approved the summoning of the 13th Session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from August 3 to 10. The 12th session of the Assembly concluded on May 1 and was subsequently prorogued. The Cabinet has now recommended convening the 13th session from August 3.

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The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, to do away with direct recruitment at the Sub-Inspector (SI) rank in the Punjab Police. It was decided that direct recruitment would instead be conducted at the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) level — 30 per cent of posts in the District, Intelligence, Investigation and Technical Support Services (TSS) cadres, and 10 per cent in the Armed Cadre.

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The Cabinet also approved the constitution of a Cabinet Sub-Committee for implementation of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-GRAM] Scheme in Punjab with effect from July 1.

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The Rural Development Department has been authorised to issue scheme notifications and operational guidelines from time to time. The centrally sponsored scheme will be implemented in Punjab with a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and the state.

In an industry-friendly initiative, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of an Integrated Innovation and Startup Centre. Based on Korea’s Pangyo Techno Valley model, which integrates incubation, research, startup acceleration and industry collaboration within a single ecosystem, the centre will be set up at Kalkat Bhawan in Mohali. It will cater primarily to agritech startups as well as ventures in other sectors.

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