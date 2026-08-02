Monsoon session of Punjab Assembly likely to be stormy affair

The Monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly, beginning Monday, is likely to be a stormy affair as the opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, are expected to corner the AAP government over various issues such as law and order, outstanding debt and alleged paper leaks.

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The anti-sacrilege law issue is also likely to be raised by the opposition in the state Assembly.

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The assembly session will continue till August 10.

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According to the tentative schedule, the session will begin with obituary references, paying tributes to those who passed away between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current session of the state assembly.

Legislative business will be transacted on August 4, 5, 7 and 10, with non-official business on August 6 and holidays on August 8 and 9.

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During the session, the government will table the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at regulating private school fees.

The government had earlier decided to cap fee hike by private schools at 5 per cent annually. It was also decided that if any school raised fees more than 15 per cent in the last three years, the fee component charged above 15 per cent will be refunded to parents.

According to the government, more than 32 lakh students studying in over 7,800 private schools across Punjab will benefit from the regulation of school fees.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said he will be raising issues like alleged deteriorating law and order, alleged paper leak, lathi-charge on sanitation workers in Barnala and pending dearness allowance of government employees.

"We will raise all current issues in the state assembly," said Ayali.

The opposition has been targeting the AAP government over alleged multiple examination paper leaks in the past four-and-a-half years following the detection of a recent cheating racket in the pharmacy officer recruitment examination.

However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asserted that not even a single examination paper was leaked in the state during his tenure.

The opposition is also attacking the Mann government over the July 22 Barnala incident in which police resorted to lathi-charge on sanitation workers after they allegedly hurled stones and garbage bags at cops in an alleged attempt to thwart a cleanliness drive undertaken by the local authorities.

The anti-sacrilege law issue is also likely to figure in the state Assembly.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Thursday rejected the Punjab government's response to objections raised by the highest temporal seat of Sikhs regarding the anti-sacrilege law -- the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 --as "unsatisfactory".

The jathedar had announced a five-member committee to engage with the AAP dispensation on the issue.

Under the direction of the jathedar, separate letters were sent to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh, the Sikh MLAs, and the Sikh ministers of the Punjab government directing that no further discussion or amendment to the anti-sacrilege law should take place without 'Panthic' consensus.

The Akal Takht had raised several objections related to Sikh terminology, 'custodian' of the religious text and assigning unique numbers to the holy 'Birs'.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang asserted that the anti-sacrilege law was aimed solely at ensuring the strictest punishment for those who deliberately commit acts of sacrilege and the government has no intention of interfering in Sikh religious affairs, 'Sikh Rehat Maryada' (Sikh Code of Conduct), or the rights of religious institutions.