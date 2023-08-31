Monsoon slips below par

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 30

Even as many districts of Punjab were inundated by floods due to overflowing rivers, the monsoon slipped below par in August.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received 55.30 mm rain from August 1 to August 20 against the long period average of 143.90 mm for this period, thus accounting for a deficiency of 62 per cent.

Pathankot wettest While Fazilka recorded a rain deficit of 99%, Ferozepur & Patiala witnessed deficit of 76% & 72%

In Tarn Taran, Kapurthala & Jalandhar districts, the deficit was 69%, 55% & 35%, respectively

Pathankot, where the rain was 9 per cent below normal, was the wettest district in the state

Heavy rain in some areas of Himachal Pradesh during August resulted in excess inflow into Bhakra dam on the Sutlej and Pong dam on the Beas, which forced the authorities to open the floodgates to discharge excess water.

Due to the flooding, as many as 20 out of 23 districts in the state were affected. Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Patiala, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala districts were among the worst hit. Such was the scale of destruction that the government had to rope in the Army and the National Disaster Response Force to deal with the situation.

Fazilka recorded a rain deficit of 99 per cent while in Ferozepur, from where the Sutlej flows into Pakistan, the deficit was 76 per cent. The shortfall was 72 per cent in Patiala, 69 per cent in Tarn Taran, 55 per cent in Kapurthala and 35 per cent in Jalandhar.

The entire Malwa belt and a large part of Majha area remained heavily rain deficient with Faridkot district remaining totally dry during this period and the shortfall remaining above 90 per cent in several other districts.

Pathankot, where the rain was nine per cent below normal, was the wettest district in the state during August.

The monsoon have been below par in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in August by two per cent and 59 per cent, respectively. Himachal received 247.50 mm against the normal of 251.70 mm, while Haryana received 58.40 mm against the normal of 143.90 mm, the IMD data shows.

Rain in Punjab since June 1 has been two per cent below normal. On the other hand, rain during this period in Himachal Pradesh has been 33 per cent above normal, while in Haryana its eight per cent above normal.

