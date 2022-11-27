Month on, culprits smuggling liquor to poll-bound Gujarat yet to be arrested

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 26

None of the main accused named in the FIR registered in the alleged illegal smuggling of liquor to poll-bound Gujarat has been arrested so far. The police have even failed to identify the people, who ordered such a consignment.

Nearly a month after the Patiala police foiled a “nexus of authorised liquor vend owners” smuggling liquor meant for sale in Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat and almost two weeks after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, the police are yet to arrest any of the main accused.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said raids were on to nab the suspects as their interrogation was necessary to ascertain the actual beneficiaries. “I have formed two teams. The SIT members have been directed to brief me on the case proceedings every week. We have also written to excise officials for action against erring contractors,” he said.

“A thorough probe is needed to ascertain as to who ordered the consignment and whether the tracking stickers fixed on liquor bottles were misused too. The whole stock needs thorough verification to ascertain if more liquor was supplied earlier too,” said a police officer.

In the last week of October, the police seized 600 cartons of illicit liquor from a Gujarat-bound truck. The police had registered against four persons — Lovely, Komal, Monu and Narinder Singh — who are evading arrest.

Meanwhile, Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam has ordered the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner “to get all details in the case and fix responsibility of erring officials and also recommend action against erring liquor contractors”. However, no action has been taken till date.