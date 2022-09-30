Month on, Punjabi University, Patiala, staff sans salary

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 29

Despite the state government increasing grant for Punjabi University, Patiala, from Rs 114 crore to Rs 150 crore, the authorities are facing difficulty in releasing salaries on time. The employees have not received their salaries for the month of August so far.

The university wants further rise in the grants due to the implementation of the 6th and the 7th Pay Commission report (non-teaching and teaching staff).

The university employees said, “September is about to end, but we have not received our salaries for the month of August. Now, salaries and pensions are not paid timely.”

Gurnam Singh Virk, executive member, Punjabi University Teachers’ Association, said we had been holding symbolic protests for timely disbursal of salaries since June 16.

A professor said, “The lack of grants has further affected the research and academic works in the departments.”

The university officials said the government had increased the grant from Rs 114 crore to Rs 150 crore this year. “With the implementation of the 6th and the 7th pay panel report, the university will have to shell out

Rs 6 crore extra every month on salaries alone,” said a university official.

Professor Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, said, “We will submit a proposal to increase the grants. The government should provide us Rs 250 crore every year and waive Rs 150-crore loan.”