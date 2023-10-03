Punjab: Month on, top posts in Panchayat Dept vacant

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, October 2

The functioning of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has been completely paralysed as the department is without a regular director and financial commissioner for more than a month.

In August, Financial Commissioner Rural Development and Panchayats DK Tiwari and Director of the Department Gurpreet Khaira were suspended over the debacle on dissolution of panchayats.

Since then the temporary charge for the post of Financial Commissioner Rural Development and Panchayats has been given to senior IAS officer Tejvir Singh.

Sources in the department revealed that a large number of works related to clearing the retired benefits of the employees; panchayat election related work; disciplinary action against sarpanches and other officials, have been completely stalled. Even a lot of work related to ongoing inquiries related to different scams is also suffering because of regular director and financial commissioner. Under the Panchyati Raj Act, the director of the department is responsible to take any decision regarding officials below gazetted officers and above that minister or Financial Commissioner has the powers.

Besides that the work of transfers and postings has also suffered because of the situation. Apart from that the planning and execution of development works related to the Centre’s 15th Finance Commission has also been completely stalled.

Functioning hit