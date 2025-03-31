Tensions continue to simmer in Chandbhan village, nearly two months after a violent clash between police and protesting Dalits over a wastewater drainage dispute.

With caste divisions deepening and law enforcement facing allegations of bias, the Chand Bhan Zabar Virodhi Action Committee, supported by the Kirti Kisan Union, has called for a large-scale protest at the SSP office in Faridkot on April 3 to demand justice for affected labourers.

The protest is being organised in response to the Faridkot police administration’s alleged failure to implement an agreement made with labour organisations on February 9. According to Kirti Kisan Union leaders Nirbhai Singh Dhuddike and Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, authorities have been delaying justice, despite initial commitments.

While an FIR was registered against sheller owners Gamdoor Singh, Harvinder, and others for allegedly firing shots to intimidate Dalit protesters, union leaders claim the case is based on weak police statements rather than testimonies from the victimised laborers.

No arrests were made, and the police assisted the accused in getting pre-arrest bail in the High Court, alleged Rajinder Singh.

Meanwhile, tensions further escalated when the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) stepped in to oppose an FIR filed under the SC/ST Act and attempt to murder charges against two farmers from Chandbhan village. The case was registered after pressure from Dalit community leaders.

The SKM has accused the police and administration of exploiting the incident to create communal discord, instead of resolving the underlying issues.

On February 6, over 40 Dalit protesters were arrested for allegedly attacking police with stones during a roadblock. While they were released following widespread protests by Dalit unions, labour groups claim the police have since reneged on promises, failing to withdraw cases against protesters and instead using the situation to maintain pressure on them.

Union leaders argue that the district administration, influenced by the financial and political clout of the sheller owners, is protecting the accused rather than ensuring justice for labourers. They have accused the AAP government and local authorities of attempting to divide farmers and laborers rather than addressing their grievances.

With tensions running high, farmer and labour unions have vowed to unite against these alleged injustices. The Kirti Kisan Union has urged farmers and laborers to participate in large numbers in the April 3 protest to hold the administration accountable and demand fair treatment for the affected communities.