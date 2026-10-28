Months ahead of Punjab polls, October marked by murders, drug trade and gang violence

October has emerged as a challenging month for the AAP government and Punjab Police in maintaining law and order, as sensational murders, suspected drug-linked deaths, gang-related incidents and protests rocked the state barely months before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

From the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and the abduction and killing of Nawab Khan on the Patiala-Sangrur highway to the fatal shooting of Amit Sabharwal following a scooter parking dispute in Amritsar and the murder of former sarpanches in Ludhiana and Bathinda, the month witnessed a string of shocking crimes across Punjab.

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Punjab Police have defended their response, pointing to multiple arrests in major murder cases and continued action against organised crime. Most of the murders stemmed from personal enmity and not organised crime, said a senior official while accusing opposition parties of amplifying protests ahead of the elections.

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In the Jhota murder case, police said four accused, including the main accused, had been arrested. The force has also highlighted action against alleged arms traffickers, extortion suspects and cross-border smuggling networks. Investigators maintain that major cases reported during the month have either been solved or seen significant progress.

The month began on a violent note on October 3 when former sarpanch Navtej Singh Neetu was shot dead near Ludhiana while returning from his fields. Investigators linked the killing to a longstanding land dispute. On the same day, former sarpanch Jagtar Singh alias Tara was hacked to death with an axe in Bathinda district. Also on October 3, Sunita. A scrap collector from Ahmedgarh, was murdered by unidentified assailants, with investigators suspecting an old rivalry behind the attack.

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The biggest challenge for the government continues to be the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on October 13. Known for campaigning against the sale and abuse of habit-forming medicines, Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight. The killing triggered protests, road blockades and a Punjab bandh.

Public anger was further fuelled by allegations of drug-linked deaths. During protests over Jhota’s murder, demonstrators in Ludhiana vandalised a medical store, alleging that intoxicating medicines sold there had contributed to the death of Sahil, a local youth.

Amritsar witnessed multiple sensational crimes during the month. On October 18, the bodies of Ritu and her son, Gaurav Kumar, were recovered from their residence in Ram Nagar Colony. Police later arrested Manisha, Gaurav’s wife, in connection with the double-murder. Days later, Amit Sabharwal was shot dead following a dispute over scooter parking. On October 26, Tirath Singh, brother of an AAP leader, was gunned down in rural Amritsar, while Ranjit Singh suffered gunshot injuries in the same attack.

The Patiala-Sangrur region also witnessed a chilling crime when Nawab was abducted after an SUV hit his motorcycle. He was later found stabbed to death in Sangrur district. Police arrested three accused, saying the murder stemmed from a personal dispute.

In Ludhiana, Rajinder alias Ramesh Kumar was found bludgeoned to death inside his residence at Ladian Kalan. Police attributed the murder to personal disputes, adding to the spate of killings reported during the month.

Gang-related violence and illegal arms trafficking also remained a concern. Gunmen opened fire at a gym in Mehta, Amritsar, shortly after its owner allegedly received an extortion threat from a foreign-based gangster. In a separate operation, police busted alleged cross-border arms-smuggling networks in Amritsar involving an Army personnel and recovered 16 pistols, highlighting concerns over the flow of illegal weapons into Punjab.

Opposition targets government

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon launched a black-turban protest over Jhota’s murder. He demanded justice for the slain activist and a CBI probe. He accused the AAP government of failing to tackle the drug menace.

Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the state’s law-and-order situation had deteriorated to the point where even those raising their voices against drugs were not safe.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to curb drug trafficking, gangster activity and violent crime.