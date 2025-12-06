Moosewala case hearing deferred to December 19

The hearing in the singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moosewala, murder case was adjourned today to December 19 after the prosecution witness failed to appear in the Mansa court.

Advocate Satinder Pal Singh Mittal, counsel for Balkaur Singh, father of the late singer, said the court had listed the matter for recording evidence, but the absence of the witness led to the adjournment.

In the previous hearing on November 14, proceedings could not take place due to a statewide work suspension by advocates over an FIR registered against a Muktsar advocate. The court had then fixed December 5 for the next hearing.