Sidhu Moosewala killing: More Punjabi singers to join NIA investigation

New Delhi, November 4
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned a number of famous Punjabi singers as part of its probe into their relationship with notorious gangsters, who have their links with terrorist organisations.
Even as the NIA officially remained tight-lipped over the development, sources said, singers Mankirt Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon, B Praak, Afsana Khan and Jenny Johal were called in for questioning at in the past one and half week.
According to the sources, various artistes from Punjab had visited the NIA office in Delhi and more will be joining the investigation in a case about the gangster nexus.
After questioning Afsana Khan, a close friend of slain Sidhu Moosewala, a team of NIA investigators also questioned Punjabi singers Mankirt Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon for around five hours.
They were asked about their links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is alleged to be behind the daylight killing of Moosewala. The NIA also asked them about their upcoming music albums and their financial investments.
