Moosewala killing: Slain singer's kin object to release of his new song

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 26

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s family today objected to the proposed release of a song sung by him and Afsana Khan.

Yesterday, music composer Salim Merchant had announced to release the duet song “Jaandi Vaar” on September 2.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said no prior permission had been taken from them. He said if necessary, he could take legal opinion in this regard.

A social media post by Moosewala’s family stated: “Salim sir, all of us highly respect you. But this release hasn’t been authorised by @sidhumoosewala’s family yet. We even requested you when you wanted to release the song just three to four days after Shubhdeep left us. During those circumstances Shubhdeep’s father had sent you a voice note to hold on any release so that the family can take some time and understand the entire details of the project.”

The post further read: “We are hoping to get the support from such a well-known artist and professional like you. Moosewala’s parents would be very pleased to meet you soon and discuss this project in person.”

Furthermore, commercialising his vocals as well as his name in the form of NFT in addition to offering unlicensed merchandise of Sidhu Moosewala and unlawful use of his e-signature infringes the rights at multiple levels, he said.