Sidhu Moosewala killing: Two police teams off to Rajasthan for further probe

Tribune Reporters

Mansa/Tarn Taran, Sept 15

Two teams of the Mansa police left for Rajasthan after sources in the police revealed that accused Deepak Mundi, who was nabbed from the Nepal border, told the cops that the weapons and other help for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala came from the neighbouring state.

Reportedly, a third police team is also off to another state for further probe.

Mundi is the sixth sharpshooter in the Moosewala murder case, who was evading arrest for a long time. But, he along with two other accomplices — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker – were arrested when they were trying to escape from India through the Nepal border. The local police have obtained their remand till September 17.

Mundi has also told the police that after the murder, he was hiding in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, officials recovered two mobile phones from the six accused in the singer’s murder case, lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail of Tarn Taran district.

Police sources said a team of the jail staff led by Karnail Singh on September 12 night, searched a cell and recovered two phones. The police have registered a case under Section 52A of the Prisons Act. SSP Ranjit Dhillon said as it was a serious matter, the police would conduct a forensic probe to find out who all were contacted by the accused and from where the calls were received on these phones.

#nepal #sidhu moosewala