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Home / Punjab / Moosewala murder case: Mansa court again seeks reply on gangster Anmol Bishnoi's production from Tihar Jail

Moosewala murder case: Mansa court again seeks reply on gangster Anmol Bishnoi's production from Tihar Jail

The court fixed September 18 as the next date of hearing

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 05:43 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. File
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The Mansa Sessions Court on Friday again directed the State to file its reply on an application seeking the production of gangster Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, from Tihar Jail in Delhi. The court fixed September 18 as the next date of hearing.

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The application was moved by Anmol Bishnoi’s counsel on February 27, seeking a production warrant to bring him from Tihar Jail and take him into custody in the present case. The State is yet to file its reply, and Friday’s hearing was the ninth since the application was moved.

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The court also directed the State to file replies to defence applications seeking electronic record in the case.

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Meanwhile, two prosecution witnesses, senior constable Baltej Singh and Sub-Inspector Gurlal Singh, appeared for further examination. However, the proxy defence counsel sought an adjournment on account of Rakhi. The court allowed the request and directed the witnesses to appear on the next hearing along with the complete case property.

No other prosecution witnesses appeared. The court directed that Ashwani Kalia, Inspector Pritpal Singh and Jashandeep Singh, along with the remaining prosecution witnesses, be summoned for the next hearing.

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The court directed that arguments on an application filed by accused Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raiya seeking recall of prosecution witness Gurpreet Singh under Section 311 of the CrPC will also be heard at the next hearing.

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