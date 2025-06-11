Moosewala was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi: Goldy Brar claims in BBC documentary

In a BBC World Service documentary on the slain singer Shubhdeep Singh, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, made a startling revelation during an alleged interview. He claimed that Moosewala was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi, one of India’s most notorious gangsters, who is currently lodged in a high-security jail. According to Goldy, Moosewala would send “good morning” and “good night” messages to Lawrence, allegedly to flatter him.

Goldy alleged that Moosewala had supported their rivals during a kabaddi tournament in Bhagomajra village, which led to tensions between them. Notably, Moosewala’s family has already rejected the documentary and sought a stay on its release by filing a petition in court.

Justifying Moosewala’s murder, Goldy Brar said, “He used his political influence, money, and resources to help those who killed our brothers. When decency fails, it’s the gunshot that gets heard.”

He further added, “Only the powerful can expect justice, not ordinary people like us.”

Goldy also referenced the murder of Vicky Middukhera, a youth Akali Dal leader who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. Goldy claimed that he had no remorse for his actions and felt proud of what he had done. Vicky Middukhera was once a close friend and mentor to both Lawrence and Goldy.

The interview has sparked questions about the functioning of state police and central agencies, as Goldy continues to appear freely in media interviews despite authorities claiming to be unaware of his location.

Goldy, the son of a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector, rose to prominence as a gangster alongside Lawrence Bishnoi, with both being former members of the Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) in Chandigarh.