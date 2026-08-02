Moosewala’s father rebukes Raja Warring over ‘neglect’ of Congress workers

Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, openly criticised Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring during the party’s ‘Har Booth, Congress Mazboot’ programme in Mansa on Sunday.

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Speaking from the stage in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel, Balkaur questioned the party leadership over what he described as the "neglect" of dedicated Congress workers and his family.

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Addressing Warring directly, Balkaur said, “President sahib, tell one person to work in the constituency and we will support him. But whenever you come, you pat everyone on the back and tell each one that he will become an MLA. Our fight is against the BJP, not among ourselves.”

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Referring to Moosewala’s popularity, he said, “Today, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if anyone has a fan following of 30 crore people on a single social media platform, it is my son. Sidhu Moosewala’s name echoed even during the NEET issue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.”

He asserted that his family did not need anyone’s certificate to prove its loyalty to the Congress. “Though my son was brought into the Congress by Raja Warring, our family has been associated with the Congress since the days when the party contested elections on the ‘cow and calf’ symbol. We have been Congressmen for generations.”

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Becoming emotional, Balkaur Singh said, “My son did not merely lose an election. Unfortunately, he lost his life. You cannot wipe out such a traditional Congress family.”

He also pointed to his own limited political influence despite his son having contested the 2022 Assembly election from Mansa as a Congress nominee. “I cannot even appoint a booth-level worker. I cannot get even one Block Samiti ticket allotted. If you want us to step back, tell us directly instead of weakening us,” he said, drawing loud cheers and slogans from party workers.

“I will continue to work barefoot for the Congress. Don’t do what you are doing. These were the things I wanted to tell you,” he said.

Balkaur Singh added, “My son never lost and never will. He will remain immortal forever. They may have taken away his body, but not his legacy.”

Comparing his own social media following with that of other party leaders, he said, “No Congress leader has more than three lakh followers on social media. I have 17 lakh followers on Instagram.”

Appealing to the party leadership, he said, “Do not defeat loyal workers by weakening them. If you do not want to give me any responsibility, then let me sit with dignity. I will continue to work like a watchman for the Congress.”

Concluding his speech, Balkaur Singh apologised to Baghel for speaking emotionally. “Baghel sahib, I apologise. Sometimes emotions make a person say a few things,” he said.

Notably, over the past few days, Warring has been referring to the 2022 Assembly elections in his speeches, citing Sidhu Moosewala as an example. He has been saying that despite being one of the most popular personalities, Moosewala lost the election with the second-highest vote tally because the party organisation had failed to work effectively at the booth level.