DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sidhu Moosewala’s hologram tour begins today

Sidhu Moosewala’s hologram tour begins today

Track ‘295’ turns most-liked song on YouTube, video to premiere in Toronto

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:18 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down in Mansa on May 29, 2022.
Advertisement

More than four years after his death, slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, is set to take to the stage again through holographic technology and become the first Indian artiste to have a hologram-based world tour.

Further, his popular song “295” has become the most-liked Punjabi song on YouTube, with over 12.8 million likes. The much-awaited “Signed to God World Tour” of the slain Punjabi singer will begin in Toronto on Friday, with his father, Balkaur Singh, saying the video of his popular track “295” will be released during the inaugural show. The song, released in 2021, is among Moosewala’s most popular tracks and has a strong following among his fans.

Advertisement

Moosewala’s team had recently appealed to his followers across the world to send video clips of their tributes to the singer or of them singing or celebrating “295”. The selected clips will be incorporated into the video, the team said. The first show of the tour will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday. The tour will recreate Moosewala’s stage presence through holographic technology, using his original vocals, cinematic visuals and stage effects.

Advertisement

Balkaur had earlier told The Tribune that the first phase of the tour would comprise 10 shows. He, along with his wife and younger son, also named Shubhdeep Singh, known as “Nikka Sidhu”, will attend the shows.

Moosewala’s hologram performance is expected to account for around 20 to 25 minutes of the nearly 100-minute show. Some singers who had collaborated with Moosewala are also expected to perform during the tour.

Advertisement

The tour was announced earlier this year and has generated considerable interest among Moosewala’s fans in India and abroad. It is expected to cover several countries, including Canada, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and India.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang shot Moosewala at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, 2022. His family and team have continued to release music recorded by him before his death. His 13th posthumous song titled “Ghostface Killah” was released last month.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts