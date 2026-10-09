Sidhu Moosewala’s hologram tour begins today

More than four years after his death, slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, is set to take to the stage again through holographic technology and become the first Indian artiste to have a hologram-based world tour.

Further, his popular song “295” has become the most-liked Punjabi song on YouTube, with over 12.8 million likes. The much-awaited “Signed to God World Tour” of the slain Punjabi singer will begin in Toronto on Friday, with his father, Balkaur Singh, saying the video of his popular track “295” will be released during the inaugural show. The song, released in 2021, is among Moosewala’s most popular tracks and has a strong following among his fans.

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Moosewala’s team had recently appealed to his followers across the world to send video clips of their tributes to the singer or of them singing or celebrating “295”. The selected clips will be incorporated into the video, the team said. The first show of the tour will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday. The tour will recreate Moosewala’s stage presence through holographic technology, using his original vocals, cinematic visuals and stage effects.

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Balkaur had earlier told The Tribune that the first phase of the tour would comprise 10 shows. He, along with his wife and younger son, also named Shubhdeep Singh, known as “Nikka Sidhu”, will attend the shows.

Moosewala’s hologram performance is expected to account for around 20 to 25 minutes of the nearly 100-minute show. Some singers who had collaborated with Moosewala are also expected to perform during the tour.

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The tour was announced earlier this year and has generated considerable interest among Moosewala’s fans in India and abroad. It is expected to cover several countries, including Canada, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and India.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang shot Moosewala at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, 2022. His family and team have continued to release music recorded by him before his death. His 13th posthumous song titled “Ghostface Killah” was released last month.