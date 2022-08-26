Sidhu Moosewala's parents, fans hold candlelight march, seek justice

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 25

Demanding justice for slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, his parents and fans today held a candlelight march from Mansa city to Jawahar Ke village, where he was shot dead by the gangsters on May 29.

New song to be released on Sept 2 Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s duet song with Afsana Khan will be released on September 2. This will be his second song to be released posthumously

Earlier, his controversial song SYL was released a few days after he was murdered by gangsters at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29

Music composer Salim Merchant on Thursday announced the release of the song on Instagram. He said the song “Jaandi Vaar” would be a tribute to the slain singer

Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala, said, “A commission should be formed to probe why the security cover of my son was pruned a day before he was killed. An inquiry should be conducted to find out what relation Pollywood had with gangsters. We also demand that gangster Goldy Brar be brought to India.”

He said, “As long as gangsters are ‘escorted’ by police personnel, our hearts will continue to be hurt. Where are our human rights? It’s people like us who lose their sons. My child was brutally murdered without any reason. I will not sit quietly and continue this struggle until we get justice.”

Charan Kaur, Moosewala’s mother, said, “Shubhdeep was born in a small house. He built a big bungalow with his hard work. We are demanding justice so that no other parent has to bear with such a loss. I am deeply pained today. We were planning to marry him. What will we do with all this wealth and land?”

