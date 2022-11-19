Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Bathinda, November 18
Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents have left for the UK from here. They will stay there till November 24 and will also participate in the ‘Insaaf March’ being organised there in memory of their son.
Sidhu Moosewala’s uncle Chamkaur Singh Sidhu has confirmed that Moosewala’s parents were going to the UK. He said they had left for Chandigarh from where they would catch a flight for England.
Interestingly, some time ago Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had warned that he would leave the country as they had not got justice for the death of his son.
According to information, they will come back to India on November 24. It is also learnt that Balkaur Singh Sidhu and mother Charan Kaur will join the march to be held in the UK.
On May 29 evening, Sidhu Moosewala was killed by six shooters while he was driving a Thar car along with his cousin and friend at Jawarke village in Mansa district. The police have arrested four shooters and killed two suspects in an encounter.
