Moosewala’s shows in US, Canada paused

Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, has postponed the remaining shows of his son’s “Signed to God” hologram tour in Canada and the US amid protests in the state over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Announcing the decision in a social media post, Balkaur said the prevailing situation and the protests following Jhota’s killing had compelled him to put the remaining performances on hold, emphasising that “Punjab comes first”.

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He apologised to fans in Calgary and the US, promising to return with a better presentation of his son’s music. Thanking audience in Toronto and Vancouver for their overwhelming response, he said the shows in both cities had been sold out and had already taken place. These performances had already taken place while the remaining Calgary and US dates had been put on hold.

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The announcement comes amid continuing protests in Mansa over Jhota’s October 13 killing at a medical store following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs.

Plaint seeks counselling

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of slain singer’s brother

The Lawyers for Human Rights International, a human rights organisation, has filed a complaint with the Mansa District Magistrate and the District Child Protection Unit over a video purportedly showing the two-year-old younger brother of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala making gun-like gestures during a hologram concert in Toronto on October 9. The organisation sent the complaint by speed post on Saturday, seeking an inquiry and counselling for the child’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur.