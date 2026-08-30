Morcha reiterates farmers’ demands, announces one-day stir across Punjab

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, Punjab chapter, will hold a one-day protest outside the DC office in 22 districts on August 31, pressing for a rangeof demands concerning farmers, agricultural labourers, youth, land, water and employment.

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The organisation has appealed to farmers, labourers, youth and women to participate in large numbers in the protest, stating that the issues raised by it concern the future of Punjab’s agriculture and rural economy.

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Organisation members said they wanted the Punjab Government to ensure procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potato at remunerative prices above the minimum support price (MSP) so that the farmers were not exploited in markets.

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They also sought adequate compensation and government jobs for families of farmers and labourers who died by suicide due to debt.

Among their other demands include a long-term scientific policy to address recurring floods, depletion of water table and increasing air/water pollution, a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the India-US trade agreement and withdrawal of the Punjab Land Pooling Policy.

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Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the August 31 protests were not confined to farmers’ issues, but represented a broader struggle to protect the state’s water, land, agriculture, employment, rural economy and future.