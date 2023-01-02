Morcha to hold statewide protests against ethanol plant from tomorrow

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, January 1

In a resolve to take their fight to its logical end, members of the Sanjha Morcha today decided to organise state-wide protests against the ethanol plant to “wake up” the ruling AAP government, which, they alleged, was protecting the ‘interests’ of the distillery unit and ignoring the plea of the protesters, who had been sitting on dharna withstanding adverse weather conditions and challenges for over five months now.

While addressing protesters, Gurmail Singh Sarpanch said, “The effigies of the state government will be burnt during protests starting from Tuesday onwards.”

He said. “The Sanjha Morcha will also organise a big congregation of various farm unions and other supporting organisations on January 6 on the occasion of bhog ceremony of 37-year-old Rajvir Singh, who died few days back allegedly due to pollution generated by the plant.”

Rajvir had appeared on social media few days before his death alleging that his health was deteriorating because of pollution created by the plant. Subsequently, after his death, morcha members have been demanding registration of case against the plant management while considering his statement as a dying declaration.

Earlier, members of the Sanjha Morcha held Sukhmani Sahib path at the dharna site on the occasion of the New Year’s eve. Hundreds of members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) participated in the protest today.

On the occasion, Roman Brar, Gurjant Singh, Pritam Singh Mahianwala, Fateh Singh, Gursewak Singh Nambardar and other members of the Sanjha Morcha were also present.

Meanwhile, officials of the district administration claimed that the soil inspection and the animal husbandry committees had completed their report following collection of samples from various places.

The health committee set up to detect the prevalence of diseases like cancer and hepatitis was also on the job as it had completed the survey of almost 44 affected villages besides water contamination panel would also likely visit the affected area again tomorrow, officials said.

“We are trying to convince villagers to co-operate with the teams,” said an official. On the other hand, members of the Sanjha Morcha said the committees were doing their work unilaterally which had no significance for them.