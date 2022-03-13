More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, March 12

The number of voters who opted for NOTA (none of the above) in this elections has increased as compared to the 2017 polls in Bathinda and Mansa districts.

As per official data, in 2017, as many as 8,104 voters opted for NOTA, this time 9,792 voters went for the option, an increase of 1,688 votes. Also, there was a three-fold increase in NOTA votes (13,323) in the 2019 LS polls as compared to 2014 General Election, when 4,701 voters exercised the option.

Interestingly, while voters opting for NOTA in majority of the constituencies in these two Malwa districts increased, these declined in other constituencies. Of the six constituencies of Bathinda district, except Bathinda Urban, voters opting for NOTA increased.

In Talwandi Sabo segment, the figure stood at 1,008 as against 578 in 2017. In Bhucho seat, it was 1,555 this time and 711 in 2017. However, Mansa and Sardulgarh segments in Mansa witnessed fewer people opting for NOTA this election as compared to 2017 polls. Prof Dr Bawa, political science, Central University of Punjab, said: “The increase in NOTA votes is not a good sign for democracy, but a minor increase such as this does not really going to impact much. But if it increases in future, it would be worrisome.”