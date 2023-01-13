More fast-track courts for NRIs: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

The NRIs Affairs Department has set the ball rolling to establish more fast-track courts for the Punjabi diaspora. NRIs Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will meet Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to work out the legal modalities.

The minister also instructed officials to depute legal advisers to provide aid to the NRIs.

He had asked the Deputy Commissioners to settle around 50 per cent grievances put forth by the NRIs during the recently held ‘milni programmes’ and sought a report about the number of resolved cases.

Dhaliwal ordered officials to issue demi-official letters to the DCs, nodal officers, tehsildars and SHOs to provide requisite help and logistical support to sort out the issues of the diaspora.

