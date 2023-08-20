More forced into flood camps in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, August 19

The nightmare of floodwaters continues unabated in Punjab as hundreds of residents in different places were forced to leave their houses and move to makeshift camps during the past 24 hours.

The official figure of people affected by floods in 219 villages in the state till Friday evening was put at over 60,000.

The Pong Dam continued to flow above the danger mark of 1,390 ft at 1,392.39 ft while the Bhakra Dam was slightly below the danger mark of 1,680 ft at 1,674.42 ft. The level in both dams was slightly lower than yesterday. The discharge from the dams, both in Himachal Pradesh, continues to be the biggest factor behind the unabated flow of water into Punjab. At least 15,000 acres of agriculture land was inundated in Fazilka district. Officials confirmed the movement of a sizable number of hapless residents to safer places. While some shifted to relief camps, a majority of the affected population reportedly moved to houses of their relatives.

Criminal action likely We’ll initiate legal action against violators... seeking opinion on criminal liability. —Prabodh Saxena, Himachal Chief Secretary

A fresh breach was reported on the Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Tarn Taran district. Water entered at least nine adjoining villages. Sources said there was a threat of the water entering more villages. The migration of residents displaced by floods at villages in Ferozepur to relief camps continued unabated throughout the day. Officials put the figures at above 2,500 for the day.