More power likely from Bhakra, Ranjit dams

Patiala, April 8

The water level in the three reservoirs of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh is higher as compared to the last year and this could mean more power would be available from the Bhakra power house and Ranjit Sagar Dam project during the paddy season, which starts in June.

On Saturday, the Bhakra Dam reservoir’s water level was 1,579.68 ft, nine feet higher than the last year’s level of 1570.38 ft at the same time. The level in Ranjit Sagar Dam was 1,677.3 ft, six feet higher than 1,671.3 feet, the level during the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, Pong Dam’s water level at 1,330.8 ft is eight feet higher than last year’s 1,322.67 ft. The filling season of reservoirs will begin from June 1 and continue up to September 20.

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) latest weekly report, HP and Punjab are among the states which have better storage in reservoirs than last year. The Bhakra reservoir is filled up to 29 per cent of its total capacity as compared to 25 per cent at this time last year. Ranjit Sagar Dam has 73 per cent of total capacity against 45 per cent last year.

In order to ensure quality and reliable power to the consumers for the upcoming season, “best arrangements” are being made in the state, claimed Daljit Inderpal Singh Grewal, Director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (Distribution) .

He was presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the distribution zone of the Patiala circle and with local residents.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has initiated such meetings in different circles of the distribution zones of the state in which senior officers of the corporation and various stakeholders discuss their issues related to power supply.

Grewal has also made an appeal to the consumers to inform nearest PSPCL offices in case they notice any loose electricity wires or any sparking incident in their respective areas.

