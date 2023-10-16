More rain in Punjab predicted, but not much change in day temperature expected, says weatherman

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 16

Amid heavy rain in Punjab during October so far, the weather department has forecast more showers over two days, but said there would not be any significant change in day temperature during the week.

Punjab experienced widespread rain over the past 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain occurred at many places in the state,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 16 said. “No large change in maximum temperatures over the state during next seven days,” the bulletin added.

The rain brought down the day temperature in most parts of the state over the preceding day by up to 5.8 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature dipped a notch in a few places, but IMD data does not show any significant deviation from normal in either across the state.

IMD records show that till the morning of October 16, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib were the only three districts in Punjab that had remained dry over the past 24 hours. Showers continued to be experienced in many places in north-west India till afternoon.

Bathinda was the wettest district in the state, receiving 15.6 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours, followed by Ludhiana with 14.6 mm and Faridkot with 9.2 mm. At 34.2 degrees Celsius, Bathinda, incidentally, also recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, while at 15.5 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur recorded the lowest minimum temperature.

So far this month, rain in Punjab has been surplus by 199 per cent. From October 1 till October 16 morning, the state received 17 mm rain compared to the long period average of 5.7 mm for this period.

On the other hand, rain in Haryana has been deficient by 49 per cent this month so far and by 13 per cent in Himachal Pradesh. Over the past 24 hours, only districts in northern and north-western areas of Haryana received varying amounts of rain.

The current spell of wet weather is attributed to western disturbances and cyclonic circulations over north-western areas of the Arabian Sea and Pakistan, and over Jammu. The Induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and neighbourhood now lies over Haryana and its neighbourhood.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rain at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the entire north-west region on October 16 and 17, with reduction in rainfall activity.

Heavy rain has also been forecast at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, with the possibility of hailstorm at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan.