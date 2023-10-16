 More rain in Punjab predicted, but not much change in day temperature expected, says weatherman : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • More rain in Punjab predicted, but not much change in day temperature expected, says weatherman

More rain in Punjab predicted, but not much change in day temperature expected, says weatherman

Punjab experiences widespread rain in the last 24 hours that brings down the day temperature in most parts of the state

More rain in Punjab predicted, but not much change in day temperature expected, says weatherman

Photo for representation only



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 16

Amid heavy rain in Punjab during October so far, the weather department has forecast more showers over two days, but said there would not be any significant change in day temperature during the week.

Punjab experienced widespread rain over the past 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain occurred at many places in the state,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 16 said. “No large change in maximum temperatures over the state during next seven days,” the bulletin added.

The rain brought down the day temperature in most parts of the state over the preceding day by up to 5.8 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature dipped a notch in a few places, but IMD data does not show any significant deviation from normal in either across the state.

IMD records show that till the morning of October 16, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib were the only three districts in Punjab that had remained dry over the past 24 hours. Showers continued to be experienced in many places in north-west India till afternoon.

Bathinda was the wettest district in the state, receiving 15.6 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours, followed by Ludhiana with 14.6 mm and Faridkot with 9.2 mm. At 34.2 degrees Celsius, Bathinda, incidentally, also recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, while at 15.5 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur recorded the lowest minimum temperature.

So far this month, rain in Punjab has been surplus by 199 per cent. From October 1 till October 16 morning, the state received 17 mm rain compared to the long period average of 5.7 mm for this period.

On the other hand, rain in Haryana has been deficient by 49 per cent this month so far and by 13 per cent in Himachal Pradesh. Over the past 24 hours, only districts in northern and north-western areas of Haryana received varying amounts of rain.

The current spell of wet weather is attributed to western disturbances and cyclonic circulations over north-western areas of the Arabian Sea and Pakistan, and over Jammu. The Induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and neighbourhood now lies over Haryana and its neighbourhood.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rain at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the entire north-west region on October 16 and 17, with reduction in rainfall activity.

Heavy rain has also been forecast at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, with the possibility of hailstorm at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
Haryana

Farmers block Gurugram expressway

4
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

5
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

7
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

8
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

9
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

10
India

Considering review of basmati rice minimum export price, says government

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court reserves judgement on woman’s plea

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli in Nithari killings case; overturns death penalty

A total of 19 cases had been lodged against businessman Pand...

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

The matter will be taken up on October 30

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

‘At outdoor destination weddings, persons have been grossly ...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Delhi High Court asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple in Patiala