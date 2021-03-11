More than 2 lakh cases taken up at 473 Lok Adalats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

No less than 2,36,096 cases were taken up through 473 Lok Adalat Benches across the state during the National Lok Adalat. As a part of the mega event, Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), District Consumer Redressal Forums and the revenue courts of the state also constituted Lok Adalat Benches to settle the pending disputes.

The event was held under Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority. Matrimonial and property disputes, cheque bounce cases, labour matters and criminal compoundable cases were taken up. Awards were passed with the consent of the parties.