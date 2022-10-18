More than 3L patients treated at mohalla clinics, says Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

The Aam Aadmi Clinics, set up with an aim of providing quality primary health services at the doorsteps of the common people by the government, have completed two months.

Buoyed by the success of the Aam Aadmi Clinics, the government has taken another major decision in the field of health services.

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra announced that now all the Community Health Centres (CHCs) and the Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Punjab would be developed on the lines of common man’s clinics.

Various types of medicines and testing facilities will also be made available at these centres.

Describing its achievements during a press conference on Monday, the Health Minister said the Opposition parties were criticising the AAP government for setting up the mohalla clinics, but these were proving to be a boon for residents as in the last two months, 3,47,193 people visited these centres for treatment and 45,576 tests were conducted at these clinics.

On August 15, the government had dedicated 100 clinics to Punjab. Of these, 65 were built in urban and 35 in rural areas.

A total of 94 types of medicines and 41 diagnostic tests were being offered free of charge at these clinics, he said.

The Health Minister added that the maternal mortality rate in Punjab had come down to 114 from 129 in 2018-19.

The state has recorded a staggering decline in the number of dengue and malaria patients. Its number has come down from 23,500 last year to 3,446 this time.

He said: “At least 10 districts of Punjab are now dengue-free. Our target is to make Punjab a dengue-free state by 2024.”

Under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, the number of centres for the treatment of black jaundice is being increased from 68 to 140. The state government has set a target to make the state free of black jaundice by 2030.