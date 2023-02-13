More than 8,000 teachers awaiting regular jobs: LoP

Chandigarh, February 12
Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government’s misleading claims to bring about educational reforms in the state, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday exhorted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stop acting like a “daydreamer” and start working on the ground instead.
Senior Congress leader Bajwa, while referring to a news report, said right ahead of the final examinations of the Punjab School Education Board, 650 headmasters in the state had decided to go on a mass leave from February 13. He said the move would certainly put the future of thousands of students at stake.
He said on the occasion of Teacher’s Day last year, the AAP government in Punjab had assured that the job of more than 8,000 teachers, recruited under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, would be regularised. Five months had passed, but these teachers had heard nothing from the government, he said. They were still waiting for the notification in this regard, he added.
