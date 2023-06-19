Morinda councillor dismissed for illegal use of government vehicle

Morinda, June 18
Local councillor Rajpreet Singh Raji from Ward no. 15 has been dismissed after he was found using a government vehicle unauthorisedly for going to meet the Ropar Deputy Commissioner. A complaint was lodged by councillor Rakesh Kumar Bagga in this regard.
According to the dismissal order, Raji had been dismissed by the Governor for misusing his position which not only led to financial loss to the Municipal Council, but also tarnished its image.
On June 8, 2022, Raji had gone to Ropar in a vehicle of the Municipal Council. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Bagga.
After an inquiry was held, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) submitted a report on December 13, 2022. On May 3, a show-cause notice for dismissal from the membership of council was served on Raji.
Raji claimed that he had gone in the government vehicle with eight other councillors to present a memorandum of demands to the DC.
