Morinda: Goods worth Rs 30L destroyed in fire

Tribune News Service

Morinda, November 5

Goods worth nearly Rs 30 lakh were destroyed in a fire at a cloth shop at the Gurdwara Ramgarhia market here late last night. Five employees sleeping on the first floor of the shop were rescued safely.

Shop owner Parvez said he left the shop after shutting it down in the evening. Around midnight, he got a call from one of his employees that there was a fire in the ground floor of the shop and they were trapped on the upper floor.

Soon, fire engines reached the spot and all employees were rescued. However, all goods lying in the shop were destroyed, he said.