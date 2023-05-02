Morinda sacrilege accused dead

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 1

The Morinda sacrilege incident accused, Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, of Morinda died at the Civil Hospital in Mansa today.

Jasvir was lodged at the Mansa jail. He reportedly complained of breathing problems this afternoon after which he was taken to the Civil Hospital, where he died in the evening.

Confirming his death, Mansa SSP Nanak Singh said, “The Morinda sacrilege incident accused died after he collapsed at the Mansa Civil Hospital. The reason behind his death is not known.

On April 27, a lawyer allegedly tried to attack Jasvir in a Rupnagar court. The next day, he was shifted to the Mansa jail owing to security reasons.

Jasvir had allegedly hit two Sikh priests and desecrated Guru Granth Sahib at the gurdwara in Morinda on Monday last. The police arrested Jasvir and booked him for hurting religious sentiments and attempt to murder.

In a video which surfaced on social media, Jasvir can be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Kotwali Sahib gurdwara after crossing the railing and then hitting two granthis and desecrating Guru Granth Sahib.

Breathing issues