Morinda woman loses Rs 60K to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Morinda, November 2

A woman was duped by a fraudster who posed as a police official.

The victim, Sandeep Kaur, informed the police that she got a call from an unknown number and the caller introduced him as a cop.

The caller told her that her husband was riding a bike with a youth and the duo had been arrested after drugs and a weapon were seized from them.

The caller asked Sandeep to transfer Rs 60,000 in his bank account to ensure release of his husband.

The victim transferred the money in the bank account of the caller who again asked her to deposit another Rs 80,000 if she wanted to hush up the case. Later, Sandeep called her husband who answered the call.

Morinda Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said they had initiated an investigation.

#cyber crime