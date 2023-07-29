Sangrur: Ghaggar flood leaves most vicitms in perennial debt

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 28

Many families have suffered repeated losses due to floods caused by the Ghaggar. In many villages, it’s the third generation, which has been bearing the brunt of the Ghaggar.

Farmers seek girdawari Our family is unable to repay the debt, taken from bank and private money lenders. Whenever we are about to clear the debt, the Ghaggar strikes back. But this time, it’s worse as the authorities are yet to start girdawari. Buta Singh, farmer

“Nothing has changed as in 1993 floods, we made our own drainage arrangements for flood water and now we are making same arrangements. Only governments have changed and all their claims are only on the paper. The Ghaggar has ruined the lives of our three generations and it’s still not clear how long it will continue,” said Gurjant Singh (70) from Chullar Kalan village. He is a former sarpanch of his village. As per official record, in 30 villages, 44,000 acres are under flood water.

Another Moonak resident Harmale Singh (69) said it was his third generation, which was under debt due to floods.

“Despite having seven acres of land and taking more land on lease, our family is unable to repay the debt, taken from bank and private money lenders. Whenever we reach are about to clear the debt, the Ghaggar strikes back. But this time, it’s worse as the authorities are yet to start girdawari,” Buta Singh (72) said.

Elderly persons of the area said that during earlier floods, they had received help, but this time the government had failed to offer them support.

#Sangrur