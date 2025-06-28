'Most-wanted' gangster nabbed after a brief encounter in Sonepat

The special unit for anti-gangster (SUAG), Sector-27, nabbed a notorious most-wanted gangster — Ravi, alias Lamba — after a brief encounter at Kharkhoda in Sonepat district in the wee hours today.

Ravi, a resident of Barona village in Kharkhoda district, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter.

The police admitted the accused to the Civil Hospital, where doctors referred him to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur.

As per the police record, Ravi has a crime history with at least 12 cases registered against him. The police had announced Rs 45,000 as reward for anyone who could provide information leading to his arrest.

Inspector Ajay Dhankar, Incharge, SUAG, said that a .32-bore pistol and a motorcycle was recovered from the accused.

The encounter occurred near Barona bypass in Kharkhoda around 3 am today.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that Ravi is associated with Delhi’s notorious Rajesh Bawana gang. He was wanted in the murder of Brajesh of Barona village, who was a brother of criminal Ravi Munia.

It was also revealed that he was wanted as a criminal by the Haryana and Delhi police. The Haryana Police had declared a Rs 20,000 reward while the Delhi police had announced Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.