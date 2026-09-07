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Home / Punjab / Mother, 2 children die after falling into reservoir in Mansa village

Mother, 2 children die after falling into reservoir in Mansa village

Nearly 30-year-old woman and her two children drowned in Bhamme Khurd village while collecting grass for livestock; police probe under way

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Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:37 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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A nearly 30-year-old woman and her two young children died after falling into a waterworks reservoir at Bhamme Khurd village in Mansa district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Santra Devi, her nine-year-old daughter Sakina and seven-year-old son Ajay.

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According to preliminary information, the three had gone to collect grass for their livestock when they fell into the reservoir.

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The tragedy has left Santra Devi’s husband and her 11-year-old son as the only surviving members of the immediate family. The family had been working as livestock caretakers in the village.

The Jhunir police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths.

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