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Home / Punjab / Mother of 2, Faridkot's Daljit Kaur to represent India at Pesapallo World Cup 2026 in Sydney

Mother of 2, Faridkot's Daljit Kaur to represent India at Pesapallo World Cup 2026 in Sydney

Village athlete and a physical education teacher, Kaur is bearing the entire cost of the trip herself

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:28 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Daljit Kaur with her coach Sukhdev Singh. Tribune photo
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Daljit Kaur, 36 years, a pesapallo player from Dabrikhana village in Faridkot district, has been selected for the Indian team for the 12th Pesapallo World Cup, to be held in Sydney, Australia, from October 2 to 5. Her selection has brought celebrations in the village.

The team left for Australia on Wednesday.

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Daljit is also a physical education teacher, who encourages children to adopt a healthy lifestyle alongside sports. She had earlier taken part in the World Cup held in Japan in 2008. Since then, she has won two gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the senior national championships while playing for India.

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Belongs to economically weak family

Daljit's selection has also brought attention to her financial situation. She said she has to bear the travel costs, visa fee, air ticket, food and lodging herself. A mother of two daughters, she belongs to an economically weak family.

Appealing to the Punjab Government, villagers and well-wishers said such players deserved priority in government jobs and adequate financial aid, so that they could play for the country without financial stress.

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Relatives, village elders and international kabaddi commentator Mohammad Gauri, also from Dabrikhana, wished her luck. Villagers said they were confident she would do the region, the village and the country proud at the World Cup.

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