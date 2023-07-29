Mother of youth killed in Canada dies by suicide in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 28

A double tragedy struck a family at Karimpur Chahwala village of Nawanshahr as the mother of Canadian student Gurvinder Nath (24), who was killed in a carjacking incident at Mississauga about two weeks back, died by suicide on Friday.

The village falls in the Balachaur area of the district. Nath had been working as a part-time pizza delivery boy.

He was assaulted on July 9 when he had gone to deliver a pizza. He was hospitalised for five days and breathed his last on July 14, sparking off demonstrations against the incident in Canada.

His mother Narinder Kaur was reportedly not informed about his demise ever since. As she got to know about it today ahead of the arrival of his body, she could not bear the shock. She consumed some poisonous substance even before seeing her son’s body.

