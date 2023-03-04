Motion of Thanks: Cong for two-day discussion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

The Congress has written to the Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, seeking two days for a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Governor’s Address.

Giving suggestions for the discussion during a Business Advisory Committee meeting, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said going by the tentative date-wise programme circulated by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Governor’s Address was slated to conclude in a single sitting, which was against the established parliamentary conventions.

“The presentation of the Budget estimates for 2023-24 has been scheduled for the morning sitting and the general discussion thereon for the afternoon sitting on March 10. The conclusion of the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Governor’s Address in a single sitting would be outright unfair for an empirical discussion on the activities and achievements of the government during the previous year and its policy concerning important internal problems. As per the past convention, two days must be kept for it,” said Bajwa.