Mounds of waste removed from Gang canal

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, April 5

Huge quantities of waste removed from the Gang Canal in the past two weeks indicate that people left no stone unturned to pollute its water even as NGOs blamed the successive governments for ignoring environmental issues.

The desilting, berm cutting, clearing of bushes and repair work from Khakhan to Dabla headworks located on the Punjab-Rajasthan border is to be completed by April 15.

The desilting of the canal is being done with poclain and JCB machines. A lot of waste thrown by the people in the canal is also being removed.

Canal project chairman Harvinder Singh Gill, who inspected the Nathanwali bridge today, said, "People have thrown material used for worship, beds and clothes of the deceased members of their families into the canal. When will they understand that they are polluting the canal water? Farmers use canal water for irrigation. The urban and rural people drink canal water supplied to them through various projects."

Gill said warning signs would be installed on the main branch of the Gang Canal, its distributaries and headworks. He said if someone was caught polluting the canal water, he/she would be fined Rs 5,000. A reward of Rs 500 would be given to anyone who catches someone polluting the canal water. He said WhatsApp numbers would be displayed on the warning signs to send the photo/video of the person throwing waste into the canal, along with the number of his/her vehicle.

He further said a criminal case would also be registered against the guilty at the nearest police station.

The Gang Canal would remain closed till April 15 for annual maintenance and repair work. A lot of sediment has accumulated in the canal. Earlier, an auction was held to remove sediment from the canal. The Dabla headworks is using proceeds from the auction to clean the main branch of the Gang Canal. Silt had blocked 80 per cent of bridges. Presently, repair work of canal banks and bridges is going on at some places in the region.