Mount Everest climber honoured on International Women’s Day at Patiala Sports University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 8

The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University and Professor Gursewak Singh Government College of Physical Education, Patiala celebrated the International Women’s Day.

Meenu Devi, a student of Saint Soldier College of Physical Education, Jalandhar, who recently climbed Mount Everest was a special invitee.

Meenu Devi highlighted her inspiring feat of conquering Mount Everest. She shared her journey to inspire everyone present to aim for the peaks of their dreams and aspirations.

Amrit Gill, Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and in addition, Secretary, Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board was the chief guest, while Dr Simrat Kaur, former principal, Professor Gursewak Government College of Physical Education and Mohindra College Patiala, and IRS officer Taniya Bains, Deputy Commissioner (GST), Patiala were the guests of honour.

The university and college students staged an impactful event highlighting the International Women’s Day 2024 theme, ‘Invest in women- accelerate progress’.

The students highlighted the women achievers in sports, with specific reference to those from Punjab. The success stories of Harmanpreet Kaur in cricket, Gurjit Kaur in hockey, Sift Kaur Samra in shooting, and many others were highlighted. The milestones achieved by other prominent women of Punjab, like Amrita Pritam, Surinder Kaur, Prakash Kaur, and a host of others were also shared.

Lt. Gen JS Cheema, the Vice-Chancellor, shared an inspiring journey of women from becoming empowered to achieving gender equality. He emphasized the need for creating a supportive and inclusive environment that uplifts and honours the contribution of women in all fields. The event concluded with a collective commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive society.

